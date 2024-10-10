American voters in Thailand cast presidential election ballots at embassy

US citizens gathered in Bangkok on Thursday noon for the “2024 Election Ballot Walk” organised by Democrats Abroad Thailand, and dropped their votes into the ballot box placed in front of the country’s embassy on Witthayu Road (Wireless Road).
A group of around 40 people, both Democrat and Republican supporters, started their three-minute walk at 15 minutes past noon in front of GPF Tower on Wireless Road to the embassy.
Phil Robertson, director of Asia Human Rights Labour Advocates and a member of Democrats Abroad Thailand, told The Nation that they decided to hold this walk on October 10 for two reasons: First, it would be practical for different American organisations and individuals to participate all together, including Republicans overseas. Secondly, they wanted to make sure that the ballots get back to their respective states in time.
What was the significance of participants gathering at a place and walking to the embassy to cast their votes?
“The importance of the walk is to demonstrate that overseas Americans play an important part in US elections and that even though we live overseas, we're not forgotten, that we have a voice, and that we believe in American democracy and we believe in American systems,” said Robertson.
Jamie Brennan, the chairperson of Democrats Abroad Thailand, emphasised the importance of voting as an American who lives abroad. “It's important to vote for candidates that not only have our domestic interests at heart but are looking to the world at large. It's important that we understand the impact that our country has internationally, so even if you live abroad it impacts how you vote and it impacts the rest of the world. It's your right and your privilege,” Brennan said.
Brennan also explained the reason why she is voting for Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.
“I believe that our foreign policy will have an impact. So, overall when we're looking at policies from the [Tim] Walz and Harris’ proposed administration, it looks at how we can do better trade, how we can better sustainability, better infrastructure investment. And that's not something that the Trump administration has historically done,” Brennan said.
“So, while I am not qualified to comment on the Trump administration, I will say that Harris comes out very strong in support of immigration reform, which would impact Americans living overseas because it's often reciprocal, looking at how the tax structure would work for middle-income families because as Americans we pay taxes both in the country in which we live as well as in the United States,” she added.
Tony Rodriguez, in an American flag shirt, was one of the few Republican supporters in the gathering. He said being one of just three Trump supporters made him feel “nervous”, but the walk was “a symbolism of democracy in America and that even Americans overseas could vote”.
“It’s a big city [Bangkok]. It’s mostly Democrats. Republicans tend to be out in the country so in a big city like Bangkok, there are usually Democrats,” Pual Salvette, a Republican supporter at the election walk, chimed in.
“And we hope that there will be less confused Democrats next time, so they will switch to the Republican Party,” said Wotter, who preferred not to reveal his full name, but referred to himself as a Republican 100 per cent.
“Well, you know the Republican Party refers to low taxes, low regulation, pro business, peace through strength. America has had four years of a bad economy, inflation, and wars everywhere. So, our opponents have had a pretty awful administration, frankly. So, we're looking forward to going back to peace and prosperity,” Rodriguez said.
“It's super important for people around the world because US foreign policy goes one way or the other. I believe that much of the world is hoping for some sanity and constructive foreign policy. And, I believe that the only people offering that are the Democrats,” said Nima Chandler, an American living in Thailand since 1969, who joined the walk wearing a T-shirt that said, “Childless cat ladies for Kamala Harris 2024”, a dig at a comment by Trump’s running mate JD Vance.
The US embassy in Bangkok has communicated that US citizens living in Thailand can send their ballots to the embassy either via mail or in person at the embassy until the election day – November 5. The embassy receives around 20-30 ballots daily and has received over 700 voting materials. They expect more ballots throughout October.
The embassy informed that the voters need to check the FVAP.gov website for the regulations and conditions for each state as different states have different dates for accepting the ballots. The ballots will be mailed to the states to be counted on November 5, the official election day.