American voters in Thailand cast presidential election ballots at embassy

Tony Rodriguez, in an American flag shirt, was one of the few Republican supporters in the gathering. He said being one of just three Trump supporters made him feel “nervous”, but the walk was “a symbolism of democracy in America and that even Americans overseas could vote”.

“It’s a big city [Bangkok]. It’s mostly Democrats. Republicans tend to be out in the country so in a big city like Bangkok, there are usually Democrats,” Pual Salvette, a Republican supporter at the election walk, chimed in.

“And we hope that there will be less confused Democrats next time, so they will switch to the Republican Party,” said Wotter, who preferred not to reveal his full name, but referred to himself as a Republican 100 per cent.

“Well, you know the Republican Party refers to low taxes, low regulation, pro business, peace through strength. America has had four years of a bad economy, inflation, and wars everywhere. So, our opponents have had a pretty awful administration, frankly. So, we're looking forward to going back to peace and prosperity,” Rodriguez said.

“It's super important for people around the world because US foreign policy goes one way or the other. I believe that much of the world is hoping for some sanity and constructive foreign policy. And, I believe that the only people offering that are the Democrats,” said Nima Chandler, an American living in Thailand since 1969, who joined the walk wearing a T-shirt that said, “Childless cat ladies for Kamala Harris 2024”, a dig at a comment by Trump’s running mate JD Vance.

The US embassy in Bangkok has communicated that US citizens living in Thailand can send their ballots to the embassy either via mail or in person at the embassy until the election day – November 5. The embassy receives around 20-30 ballots daily and has received over 700 voting materials. They expect more ballots throughout October.

The embassy informed that the voters need to check the FVAP.gov website for the regulations and conditions for each state as different states have different dates for accepting the ballots. The ballots will be mailed to the states to be counted on November 5, the official election day.



