PPRP deputy spokesman denies extortion claims

A deputy spokesman of former coalition member, Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), denied allegations that he tried to extort money from the beleaguered iCon Group as heard in a viral clip.

Samart Janechaijitrawanich said on Monday that the voice heard in the audio clip was not his and said he would sue anybody who tries to link him to that recorded conversation.

He also said that he was currently travelling overseas and would speak to the media once he returned.

Hundreds of people have filed complaints against iCon Group, claiming they were allegedly deceived into joining its pyramid scheme, which was disguised as an MLM (multilevel marketing) direct-sales business.