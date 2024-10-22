Amnesty bill discussed at coalition dinner

The drafting of the amnesty bill and other sensitive subjects were discussed at the dinner of government coalition members hosted by the ruling Pheu Thai Party at the Rosewood Hotel in Bangkok on Monday.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said after the dinner that the coalition members discussed the principles of the draft, which aims to forgive offences in political cases, in a democratic way with open exchanges of opinions.

“The next step of the draft will be handled by the Parliament, but we will continue to push it,” said the premier, refusing to go into details as it is a “sensitive subject”.

When asked if all coalition members agreed with the proposed constitution amendment, Paetongtarn said that no conclusion had been reached, adding that talks on Monday only focused on projects that each ministry wants to implement to push the country forward.

The PM however again underscored the government’s stance of not changing topics related to Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majesté law.

Paetongtarn said she asked those attending the dinner attendants to work together to overcome communication barriers, both among coalition parties and with the public to ensure a smooth and efficient work process.