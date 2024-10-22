Tak Bai massacre: Tawee prays for miracle to bring suspects to court

Chalermchai was named the defendant in both cases.

Pisan, meanwhile, is reportedly “recovering” from a health issue abroad. He quit the ruling Pheu Thai Party, gave up his MP post on October 15, and indicated that he would not return to Thailand before this month's end.

Tawee said he learned that the public prosecutors had actually halted the case in 2019, but then Prachachart Party leader Kamolsak Lweewamoh called on a House committee on justice to revive it.

Tawee is now leader of the Prachachart Party, whose stronghold is in the Muslim-dominated deep South.

Tawee noted that Kamolsak’s complaint prompted the House panel to press the Office of the Attorney-General to resume the investigation before it resolved to charge the suspects in September.

“At least, arrest warrants have been issued and relatives have learned the truth about the deaths and who were responsible,” Tawee said.

He added that the authorities have learned that at least two suspects have left the country through legal routes, while the others may have sneaked out.

“Since they’ve fled abroad, it’s difficult for us to locate them. We have done our best and only a few days are left,” he said.

The justice minister said that the Tak Bai case was not the only one related to violence in the South that will expire with nobody being brought to justice.

He said there are currently 1,067 suspects wanted under 1,789 arrest warrants. Some suspects face more than one warrant. Of these cases, 140 have expired.

On academics’ call for the government to enact an executive decree to amend the law so the Tak Bai case’s statute of limitations can be extended, Tawee said the charter prohibits amendments that will cause retroactive damage to specific individuals.

