Charter court rejects complaints against EC over Senate election

The Constitutional Court’s nine judges voted unanimously on Tuesday to reject complaints against the Election Commission (EC) and its secretary-general over the senatorial election in June.

The complaints filed by Pinyo Boonruang and Kongdecha Chairat were rejected on the grounds that they should have been submitted to the ombudsman within 90 days after the election.

The court reasoned that Article 42 of the Organic Act on Procedures of the Constitutional Court requires complainants to submit their complaints to the ombudsman within 90 days of the event or action they believe violates their constitutional rights.