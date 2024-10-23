PM tightlipped on calls for decree to keep Tak Bai case alive

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declined to comment on calls for the government to extend the statute of limitations of the Tak Bai case, which is due to expire on Friday.

“I have to go,” she said when approached by reporters on Wednesday to comment on academics’ call for the government to keep the case alive by issuing an executive decree.

The demand was made at a seminar on the 20-year-old held at Thammasat University on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, deputy PM in charge of security affairs, said the government’s legal team was studying the possibility of issuing a decree.