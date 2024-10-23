Can a legal miracle prevent further violence in Thailand’s deep South?

There is a recent precedent for invoking an emergency decree under urgent and unavoidable circumstances, similar to Article 172.

In the late stages of General Prayuth Chan-o-cha's administration, the Cabinet issued a Royal Decree amending the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act 2022 to delay the enforcement of Articles 22, 23, 24, and 25.

The final two-day countdown in the Tak Bai case is underway and understandably, the calls for accountability and justice directed at the government, especially the Pheu Thai Party, which is closely linked to the case, are growing louder.

The origins of the Tak Bai incident date back to the Thai Rak Thai government era, when Thaksin Shinawatra, the de facto leader of the Pheu Thai Party, was prime minister. Some key figures from that time still hold influential roles today.

It is therefore not surprising that under the current Pheu Thai-led government, with Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter, as prime minister, the southern conflict, which once haunted Thaksin, has returned to haunt his daughter.

The coalition’s Prachachat Party, which has a strong Southern voter base, is now in the spotlight. The party’s former leader, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, is currently the Speaker of the Parliament, while Tawee Sodsong, the party leader, serves as the Minister of Justice.

Both Wan Noor and Tawee have extensive firsthand experience in the southern region. From 1992 to 2001, the Wadah group, under the New Aspiration Party, thrived in the South with prominent figures like Wan Noor, Den Tohmeena and Ariphen Uttarasin influential among the southern communities.

In 2018, Wan Noor invited Tawee, the former Secretary-General of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC), to co-found the Prachachat Party, shedding the old Wadah image and driving forward a new political vision.

In the 2023 election, Prachachat Party dominated the three southern border provinces, winning seven parliamentary seats.

The leaders of Prachachat Party are thus well aware of the consequences if the statute of limitations in the Tak Bai case expires without the suspects being brought to justice. This would leave unanswered questions and potentially fuel new conflicts, reigniting tensions in the South.

Politically, it could also shake the party’s standing, threatening to erode confidence in their seven MPs.

As the two-day countdown continues, all eyes are focused on whether a last-minute Royal Decree will come into play and prevent an uptick of violence in the southern

