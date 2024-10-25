Southern Thailand: shouldn’t justice apply to all?

“As for the offenders, it’s natural. If they fight the case, it can take 10 to 20 years. If they see loopholes in the statute of limitations, they will try to flee. This is normal. Today, we have over 7,000 warrants and have only apprehended about 4,000. Most of these cases are related to security, and they evade arrest until the warrants expire. We don't hold that against anyone, but it is the government's responsibility to work together to apprehend them.”

Information from security agencies in the area indicates that the arrest warrants mentioned by Thawee pertain to security-related cases over the 20 years of violence in the southern region, starting from 2004.

The total number of arrest warrants for security cases in the three southern border provinces and four districts of Songkhla is 7,878, broken down as follows:

Yala: 1,757 warrants

Pattani: 2,642 warrants

Narathiwat: 2,899 warrants

Four districts of Songkhla: 580 warrants

Of these, there have been 4,147 warrants where suspects have been apprehended or have surrendered.

A total of 1,789 warrants are for suspects who have evaded arrest, broken down as follows:

Yala: 333 warrants

Pattani: 483 warrants

Narathiwat: 865 warrants

Four districts of Songkhla: 108 warrants

In addition, 140 warrants have expired, divided as follows:

Yala: 16 warrants

Pattani: 54 warrants

Narathiwat: 70 warrants

Reports from security officials indicate that some warrants involve suspects who have committed various violent acts multiple times, resulting in the deaths of several innocent civilians, often due to the actions of a single perpetrator. The families of the victims continue to suffer and feel a lack of justice as these suspects remain at large, and in some cases, the cases have expired.

As a result, there is a growing sentiment, particularly among the Buddhist community in the southern border region, questioning whether, if the statute of limitations for the Tak Bai case is extended, the same could be done for cases where they have been victims.

The current sentiment reflects that the issues of conflict and violence in the southern provinces are highly sensitive and impact many parties involved. It stands to reason, therefore, that any proposals, demands, or expressions of attitude from any side should be approached with caution to prevent the escalation of a never-ending conflict.