Academic lists the potential outcomes if the Tak Bai case is not resolved

- It is interesting to note that regarding the Tak Bai issue, insurgent groups may organize large units to attack military forces in the area, as seen in the case of Krue Se (April 2004), or they may employ scatter tactics by dispatching small units to conduct operations simultaneously at multiple locations, which has occurred several times and has had a significant visual impact.

- While the violent acts are military, their consequences carry political dimensions. Simply by creating a narrative around attacks by insurgent groups linked to the Tak Bai case, they achieved success in political advertising. Implicitly, the imagery of military operations by insurgents disseminated across various media represents a political war in itself. The government and security agencies must be aware of this dimension, especially given that these images contribute to a political conflict in the online world (as evidenced by armed groups in the Middle East).

- If the case is concluded without the defendants appearing in court, it is not difficult to predict that protests will surely follow, likely mobilising significant numbers of participants. Particularly, this could involve leveraging networks of young people and various allies, leading to the expansion of the protest narrative surrounding the Tak Bai case, which will inevitably be utilised to create political outcomes.

- The Fourth Army Area must establish clear directives not to disperse the protests, as doing so could result in clashes and lead to casualties among demonstrators. This would create a scenario akin to “Tak Bai 2”, generating negative images for both the government and the Thai military, which could be exploited for political propaganda. If a situation like Tak Bai 2 occurs, it could represent a significant turning point for the Thai state in the southern region.

- Officials must be patient when facing the protests, as the lessons learned from Tak Bai are self-evident: they must avoid creating situations that lead to clashes and casualties.

- The government needs to boldly demonstrate leadership by clarifying the Tak Bai issue of 2004 and its ongoing ramifications in the present day. This problem encompasses both security contexts in the area and political contexts in Bangkok. Failing to address this issue by merely buying time will inevitably make the government a defendant in the public eye.

- The Prime Minister and the Cabinet should be aware that the Tak Bai issue in 2024 could easily escalate into a political crisis and push the Prime Minister and her team into facing one of the most challenging tests in public administration.

- The 20th anniversary of the Tak Bai case presents a different perspective, viewing it as a problem that has transitioned from Shinawatra the father to Shinawatra the daughter.” The challenge posed to Thaksin’s government in 2004 is mirrored in the challenge facing Paetongtarn’s government in 2024, which may even be more daunting.

- The final unclear question is how coalition parties perceive this issue. Do coalition partners view the Tak Bai case merely as a problem for the Pheu Thai Party and are they willing to let the Pheu Thai Party confront the Tak Bai issue in isolation? Party members and individuals in government positions are facing this challenge with significant solitude.