Paetongtarn most popular politician: Suan Dusit Poll

The government’s performance indices for October rose from the previous month and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the most popular among coalition politicians with more than 50% public support, an opinion survey found.
The political-index survey by Suan Dusit University (Suan Dusit Poll) for October found that several performance indices of the government rose from those in September.
Suan Dusit Poll conducted the survey among 2,136 respondents nationwide from October 25 to 30 and announced the results on Sunday.
The respondents were asked via field and online surveys to rate the performance of the government and opposition on 25 indices on a scale of 1 to 10. The 25 indices were compiled into the Thai political index, which rose in October to 5.01 from 4.8 in the previous month.
The 25 indices included:
- Opposition performance: 5.34, a drop from 5.41
- PM’s performance: 5.27, up from 5.12
- Public safety: 5.00, up from 4.75
- Enforcing policies: 5.14, up from 4.99
- Government’s performance: 5.13, up from 4.98
- Political stability: 5.10, up from 4.91
- Tackling corruption: 4.71, up from 4.45
- Solving unemployment: 4.69, up from 4.40
- Solving poverty: 4.67, up from 4.32
- Cracking down on drugs and outsider influence: 4.58, up from 4.33.
Asked to name their favourite coalition politicians, the respondents gave the top three results as:
- Paetongtarn: 52.81%
- Anutin Charnvirakul, interior minister: 26.40%
- Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, energy minister: 20.79%
The respondents named their three favourite opposition politicians as:
- Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, People’s Party leader: 37.80%
- Sirikanya Tansakun, People’s Party MP: 34.36%
- Rangsiman Rome, People’s Party MP: 27.84%
Asked to cite the best accomplishments of the government, the respondents gave the top three answers as:
- 40.15%: Flood alleviation measures
- 36.55%: Economic stimulus and cost-of-living measures
- 23.30%: Measures to alleviate students affected by a bus fire.