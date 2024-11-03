Paetongtarn most popular politician: Suan Dusit Poll

The government’s performance indices for October rose from the previous month and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the most popular among coalition politicians with more than 50% public support, an opinion survey found.

The political-index survey by Suan Dusit University (Suan Dusit Poll) for October found that several performance indices of the government rose from those in September.

Suan Dusit Poll conducted the survey among 2,136 respondents nationwide from October 25 to 30 and announced the results on Sunday.

The respondents were asked via field and online surveys to rate the performance of the government and opposition on 25 indices on a scale of 1 to 10. The 25 indices were compiled into the Thai political index, which rose in October to 5.01 from 4.8 in the previous month.