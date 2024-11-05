Contentious MOU or sound framework for negotiations?

The Palang Pracharath Party and national activists have long called for the government to revoke a contentious memorandum of understanding – MOU44 –signed in 2001 over fears that it could cause Thailand to lose territory to Cambodia, especially parts of Trat’s Ko Kut island.

Those calls became louder after the Pheu Thai-led coalition announced plans to go ahead with talks on jointly exploring and drilling for oil in the overlapping claims areas in the Gulf of Thailand.

MOU44, an initiative led by then foreign minister Surakiart Sathirathai under the government of Thaksin Shinawatra, aimed to ensure collaboration on the development of resources in overlapping claims areas under international law. In an article published in May 2011, Surakiart said the negotiation over the 26,000-square-metre overlapping claims areas had kicked off in 1970 in Phnom Penh, and it had failed many times.

He stressed that while Cambodia had once claimed ownership of half of Koh Kud island, the country later admitted that the island belongs to Thailand based on the map attached to MOU44.

“Cambodia’s official acceptance of Thailand’s sovereignty over Koh Kud island is considered a significant success,” he wrote, adding that Thailand had promoted a clear straight line maritime boundary without overlapping the island.