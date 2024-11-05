EC to hold provincial CEO elections in February, with 29 exceptions

The Election Commission (EC) announced on Tuesday that it will hold CEO elections for most provincial administrative organisations (PAOs) on February 1, 2025.

This is because most PAO CEOs’ tenures will end on December 19 this year after they were elected on December 20, 2020.

The EC said it will start accepting candidate registrations from December 23 to 27. The commission added that 29 PAOs will be excluded from the nationwide elections on February 1 because their elections have already been held or will be held before that date.

Of the 29 PAOs, 27 saw their CEO resign before completing their tenure, so the EC has to hold separate elections. Meanwhile, for the remaining two, their elections had been cancelled by an appeals court.