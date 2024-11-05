PM vows not to interfere in NACC probe into Thaksin’s jail privileges

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday that she is not intervening in the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC)’s investigation into the alleged favoured treatment given to her father during his jail term.

She was responding to reporters’ questions over NACC’s claim that it had asked the Police General Hospital for former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s medical records three times, but in vain.

Paetongtarn, who chairs the Police Commission, said she would be happy to cooperate with the probe, but added that the Police General Hospital needs to consider whether giving a patient’s medical records to a third party violated the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

“If the law allows it, I will not be against it. I would like it to proceed according to procedure and will not intervene,” she said.