Phumtham to send a clear message on sovereignty over Ko Kut

Phumtham told the press on Thursday that the survey also aims to boost confidence among military staff and locals there. The ministry’s permanent secretary and secretary-general, as well as the Royal Thai Navy chief of staff will also join the survey, he added.

When asked about the process of establishing a joint technical committee for the negotiations on the overlapping claims areas, he said the Foreign Ministry has been assigned to deal with the matter and propose to the Cabinet.

He said the committee would be the same, comprising representatives from the Defence, Energy, Foreign and Finance ministries, as well as relevant agencies.

Two more subcommittees for allocating maritime areas and negotiations will be established. The Foreign Ministry and its Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs would be responsible for making proposals to the Cabinet, he added.

“I believe that the government and relevant agencies’ efforts to issue this clarification [on overlapping claims areas] would reduce confusion a bit,” he said.