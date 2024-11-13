Khao Kradong issue awaits House committee review after members\' walkout

Poonsak Chanchampee, a party-list MP from the opposition People’s Party, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Land, Natural Resources, and Environment, revealed after today's commission meeting (November 13) that, due to the absence of a quorum, the commission could not pass a resolution to bring the Khao Kradong land issue onto the agenda.

However, he believes there is still time to request a resolution again to submit the Khao Kradong land matter to the commission.

There were also reports that when the topic of "Khao Kradong" was raised in the meeting for a resolution, several government MPs, both those present in person and those attending online, left the meeting room, resulting in a lack of quorum and preventing a resolution from being passed today.

The Khao Kradong dispute involves 5,083 rai of land in Buri Ram’s Khao Kradong area, which the Supreme Court said in a 2021 ruling belongs to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

However, the Department of Land issued title deeds on the land.

Later, the Central Administrative Court also ruled in favour of SRT, telling both sides to work together to set boundaries on the plots.