Thaksin rallies Udon Thani voters with promise of 10,000-baht handout

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra assured supporters in Udon Thani that the Pheu Thai-led government would launch a second phase of the 10,000-baht handout scheme soon.
Thaksin, considered Pheu Thai’s patriarch and de facto leader, made the promise while campaigning in the Northeast province for the election of the Udon Thani Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) CEO. The election is scheduled for November 24.
Thaksin has been in Udon Thani for two days now to drum up support for Pheu Thai candidate Sarawut Phetpanomporn. Addressing a crowd of some 10,000 people at Sri Thanwa Market in Udon Thani’s Ban Dung district, he said: “I affirm that those who have not yet received the 10,000-baht handout will definitely get it. Late is better than nothing.
“The Pheu Thai has inherited Thai Rak Thai’s culture of always keeping its word. But today, it’s difficult to implement policies because there are several pieces of bad laws.”
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said the government will launch the second phase of the 10,000-baht handout scheme when the “time is right” and it may be done digitally if the system is ready. The first phase, which kicked off in September, targeted 14.5 million state welfare cardholders and disabled persons.
The 10,000-baht handout scheme is one of the key election promises of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, though it was originally referred to as the “digital wallet scheme”. The funds were to be disbursed via a digital platform to push Thailand towards becoming a cashless society.
Meanwhile, during his campaign for Sarawut, Thaksin kept reminding the public of Pheu Thai’s key policies, even though the Election Commission is investigating the party for allegedly allowing him to interfere in its affairs.
Thaksin started his campaign activities on Thursday morning by leading his delegation out of the Centara Udon Thani Hotel at 7am to have breakfast at the popular King’s Ocha restaurant in downtown Udon Thani.
He then travelled to Ban Dung district to speak on stage, where he was introduced to the crowd by key Pheu Thai member Natthawut Saikua as the prime minister with the most achievements in history. This declaration drew a large applause from the crowds.
In response, Thaksin thanked his supporters for not forgetting him and asked if they loved the legacy he had left behind – the 30-baht universal healthcare programme and the revolving village fund to provide soft loans.
He also called on them to support Sarawut, saying if they voted for the Pheu Thai candidate, it would be like they were voting for him.