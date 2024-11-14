Thaksin rallies Udon Thani voters with promise of 10,000-baht handout

The 10,000-baht handout scheme is one of the key election promises of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, though it was originally referred to as the “digital wallet scheme”. The funds were to be disbursed via a digital platform to push Thailand towards becoming a cashless society.

Meanwhile, during his campaign for Sarawut, Thaksin kept reminding the public of Pheu Thai’s key policies, even though the Election Commission is investigating the party for allegedly allowing him to interfere in its affairs.

Thaksin started his campaign activities on Thursday morning by leading his delegation out of the Centara Udon Thani Hotel at 7am to have breakfast at the popular King’s Ocha restaurant in downtown Udon Thani.

He then travelled to Ban Dung district to speak on stage, where he was introduced to the crowd by key Pheu Thai member Natthawut Saikua as the prime minister with the most achievements in history. This declaration drew a large applause from the crowds.

In response, Thaksin thanked his supporters for not forgetting him and asked if they loved the legacy he had left behind – the 30-baht universal healthcare programme and the revolving village fund to provide soft loans.

He also called on them to support Sarawut, saying if they voted for the Pheu Thai candidate, it would be like they were voting for him.

