PM to showcase Thailand’s progress in several areas at APEC Summit

Prime Minister Paetongarn Shinawatra arrived in Lima, Peru on Thursday to attend the APEC Summit, where she is expected to showcase the nation’s inclusive public healthcare policy, as well as its digital and sufficiency economy initiatives.

At a press conference held on Thursday, Nikorndej Balankura, director-general of the Department of Information and spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the PM’s delegation included Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

They left for Lima from Los Angeles on Thursday morning to participate in the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit and related conferences.

This year’s summit will centre on the APEC Economic Leaders' Summit, and Informal Meetings, providing an opportunity for the Thai PM to present her vision to high-ranking officials.

She plans to highlight Thailand's advancements in e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development, enabling APEC leaders and member nations to gain insights from Thailand's experience.

The summit serves as a significant forum for collaboration among the 21 economies of the Asia-Pacific region, which includes Australia, Canada, China, Chile, Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand, with joint summits held annually.