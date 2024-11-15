Thaksin promises big economic reforms in Udon Thani

Addressing a crowd of some 5,000 supporters in Udon Thani’s Ban Dung district, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra pointed out that many residents still face hardships and high debts.
He was on stage at Sri Thanwa Market to rally support for Sarawut Phetpanomporn, Pheu Thai Party’s candidate for the Udon Thani Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) CEO’s job.
Thaksin said that despite some improvements in the province, the poor were still widely neglected. He also said that during his tenure, the One Tambon, One Product (OTOP) initiative was very successful, but has since diminished.
“I have personally invested 300 million baht in foreign experts to overhaul the OTOP initiative. Soon, we will announce its future direction to expand globally and I will present this to the PM without any charges, as I have already covered the cost,” he said.
Thaksin added that he expects positive change to be visible by mid-next year, with a thriving economy by yearend.
He said he and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had privately discussed the impact of monopolies on poverty, stressing the importance of reducing these barriers for public benefit. Thaksin also cited the rice export industry, which remains bound by regulations dating back to World War II.
“When the opposition campaigns, tell them not to bring in new laws, but to repeal outdated ones that hurt the people,” he said.
On drug issues, he warned: “Thaksin is back and all drug dealers should beware. I despise drug dealers. If you want my respect, leave the trade and find honest work. Our youth are suffering, and we need to bring them back.”
Emphasising the PAO’s role in strengthening the local economy, he voiced his strong support for Sarawut, saying, “I’m here to support candidate No 2. Don’t embarrass me, Udon Thani. If we win by a landslide, I’ll visit often; otherwise, I will be coming back wearing a mask.”
After the rally, Thaksin said that speaking on stage made him feel like he was 25, but stepping down reminded him he was 75. He said he felt invigorated by the crowd’s enthusiasm.
Asked about his return to the political stage despite his earlier pledge to retire, Thaksin said, “I just want to help my country. As a former prime minister and a Thai, it’s my duty.”
Regarding the future of the government, Thaksin expressed optimism, saying, “It should serve its full term. It’s natural for coalition partners to have differences, but they’ll find common ground.”
As for the many lawsuits PM Paetongtarn is facing, Thaksin remarked, “Laws can be interpreted. If people want to make trouble, they will. But it’s not worth much attention. Just do things right.”
As for his claim that Thailand will see positive changes by mid-2025, Thaksin said that he and Paetongtarn were working on initiatives that should start delivering visible results. These initiatives, he said, encompass economic stimulation, resolving the scourge of drugs and government reform.
Asked what he plans to do to ensure the Shinawatra family and ruling Pheu Thai Party remain strong, Thaksin simply said, “Nothing needs to be done at all.”
Thaksin is widely considered the patriarch and de facto leader of the ruling party.