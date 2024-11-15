Thaksin promises big economic reforms in Udon Thani

Addressing a crowd of some 5,000 supporters in Udon Thani’s Ban Dung district, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra pointed out that many residents still face hardships and high debts.

He was on stage at Sri Thanwa Market to rally support for Sarawut Phetpanomporn, Pheu Thai Party’s candidate for the Udon Thani Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) CEO’s job.

Thaksin said that despite some improvements in the province, the poor were still widely neglected. He also said that during his tenure, the One Tambon, One Product (OTOP) initiative was very successful, but has since diminished.

“I have personally invested 300 million baht in foreign experts to overhaul the OTOP initiative. Soon, we will announce its future direction to expand globally and I will present this to the PM without any charges, as I have already covered the cost,” he said.