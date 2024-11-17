Pita urges Udon Thani voters to turn out in large numbers

Pita was speaking in the Ban Phue, Nong Han and Mueang districts on Saturday, campaigning for People’s Party candidate Kanisorn Khurirangon.

Pita said that Move Forward, before it was disbanded by a charter court order, had witnessed an increase in popularity among Udon Thani people since its predecessor Future Forward Party’s participation in the 2019 general election.

Udon Thani does not belong to Pheu Thai alone, and there are also supporters here of Move Forward and Thai Sang Thai, he said. The People’s Party would not be careless with the PAO election, he assured, while asking people to turn out in large numbers to cast their ballots.