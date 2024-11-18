Ex-senator’s 3rd plea: Return 924 rai in Pathum Thani to temple

Former senator Somchai Swangkarn once again called on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to have a 924-rai plot of land in Pathum Thani given to a temple as originally intended.

Somchai’s open letter sent to the premier on Monday is the third such letter he has written to her, but nothing has happened.

In his third letter, the former senator called on the PM to tell the ministers in charge of the Land Department, the Interior Ministry and the National Office of Buddhism to take action to revoke ownership of the Alpine Golf Club and the Ratchathani housing estate. He said this way the 924 rai can be returned to Wat Thammikaram.

Somchai noted that the original owner of the land, Nuam Chamnarnsakda, had donated the plot to Wat Thammikaram, so it should belong to the temple in line with the Sangha Act BE 2505 (1962) and should not be sold to anyone.