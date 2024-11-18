Cabinet may not set up Joint Technical Committee with Cambodia yet

The Cabinet may not approve Thai members taking part in the Joint Technical Committee with Cambodia on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday.

He explained that he would have to attend the ASEAN Plus Defence Ministerial Meeting in Laos on Tuesday, while Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra might not be ready to chair the weekly Cabinet meeting, as she has just returned from the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit in Peru.

“So I think the Cabinet is unlikely to consider Thai candidates to sit on the JTC as proposed by the Foreign Ministry,” Phumtham said.