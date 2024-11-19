Attorney General Office refuses to process case against Thaksin

The Attorney General Office (AGO) has refused to process the case in which former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai Party are accused of overthrowing the democratic system with the King as Head of State, in violation of Section 49 of the constitution, a news source said on Tuesday.

The case was filed by lawyer Teerayut Suwankesorn earlier this month. He also accused Thaksin, the father of prime minister Paetongtarn, of asserting influence over the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

The AGO announced on November 8 that it had forwarded the case documents to the Constitutional Court, which has scheduled November 22 as the deliberation date.

The source revealed that in those documents, the AGO stated that it did not see the case as a violation of Section 49, and therefore refused to process the case as petitioned by the complainant.

Although the AGO refused to process the case, the Constitutional Court still has the power to deliberate on the case, the source added.

The court had reportedly requested details on what actions had been taken by the accused, which constituted grounds for the allegation, and what evidence had been gathered so far, which the AGO must submit within 15 days of forwarding the case documents to the court.