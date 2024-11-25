People’s Party gains ground in Udon Thani despite loss in CEO poll

People’s Party will make inroads into Pheu Thai’s stronghold Udon Thani by winning at least one House seat there, former leader of the now-defunct Move Forward Party said on Monday.
In a Facebook post, Pita Limjaroenrat said that even though the People’s Party was beaten by the Pheu Thai on Sunday, there are clear signs that the opposition party is becoming more popular. Pheu Thai candidate Sarawut Phetphanomporn beat People’s Party contender Kanisorn Kureerang at the election for Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO)’s CEO.
The Constitutional Court dissolved Move Forward in August, and the party turned into a People’s Party.
In his post, Pita noted that Move Forward had won 220,000 votes from the 800,000 Udon Thani voters who exercised their rights at the general election. He said that though only 640,000 cast their ballot for the provincial CEO on Sunday, the People’s Power candidate won 268,000 votes.
“Though we did not win, we have made significant progress on the battlefield, which has been a great challenge since Move Forward was formed,” Pita’s post read.
“Udon Thani was once an impenetrable stronghold of the other side, but the election results showed that we are reducing this gap.”
Pita said when the next general election rolls around in three years, Thais living overseas will be allowed to vote in advance. Hence, he said, he believes people from the Northeast province who are working outside Thailand will vote for the People’s Party, and help it capture at least one House seat.
Pita said he was confident because he had studied the voting results on a district-by-district basis, explaining “I have calculated it, but won’t explain it for now”.