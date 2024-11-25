People’s Party gains ground in Udon Thani despite loss in CEO poll

People’s Party will make inroads into Pheu Thai’s stronghold Udon Thani by winning at least one House seat there, former leader of the now-defunct Move Forward Party said on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Pita Limjaroenrat said that even though the People’s Party was beaten by the Pheu Thai on Sunday, there are clear signs that the opposition party is becoming more popular. Pheu Thai candidate Sarawut Phetphanomporn beat People’s Party contender Kanisorn Kureerang at the election for Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO)’s CEO.

The Constitutional Court dissolved Move Forward in August, and the party turned into a People’s Party.