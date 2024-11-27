Inside the Pheu Thai PR machine fighting Thailand’s information war

In his role as an advisor of the prime minister, Nattawut notably serves without a formal salary.

Nattawut has used his skills as a political communicator to act as a staunch defender of Paetongtarn. Through his personal Facebook page, he addresses political issues, particularly those that could destabilise the government in the future.

A key focus has been countering nationalist and far-right narratives, which opponents have repeatedly used to challenge the prime minister. Among these is the controversy surrounding MOU 44 on the overlapping maritime claims between Thailand and Cambodia.

Nattawut also supported Pheu Thai's campaign for Sunday’s Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) election. This marked his first collaboration with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Pheu Thai’s patriarch, since rejoining the party fold.

His involvement in Pheu Thai’s campaign mirrored his contributions during the 2023 general election, helping to sustain momentum and ensure that the Udon Thani PAO remained under Pheu Thai's leadership.

Jakrapob: Pheu Thai's heavy lifter

Another key figure supporting Pheu Thai is Jakrapob Penkair, a former minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

He recently played a crucial role in revitalising Pheu Thai's campaign in Samut Prakan province, speaking on "Current Thai Politics and Political Development Strategies” to energise support in the region.

Since his return to Thailand in March, Jakrapob has assisted the Pheu Thai government by participating in media interviews to counter various disinformation campaigns and attacks aimed at discrediting the Paetongtarn administration and the party itself.

Jakrapob has featured across multiple media outlets, offering academic insights and critiquing the policies of Pheu Thai’s rivals, particularly the People's Party. His efforts have focused on countering narratives around “colour conflicts” (red shirts vs orange shirts) and engaging in debates on policy differences between the two sides.

Surapong Suebwonglee: Shaping PM Paetongtarn’s image

Another key figure shaping Paetongtarn’s communication strategy is Surapong Suebwonglee, deputy chairman of the Prime Minister’s Policy Advisory Team. Surapong has been instrumental in crafting Paetongtarn’s communication approach, dating back to her tenure as chair of the party’s Advisory Committee on Participation and Innovation, and as leader of the Pheu Thai Family.

Surapong’s communication team, known as “Natasha”, is tasked with managing the PM’s public image. However, their latest effort met with criticism on social media, particularly regarding the Paetongtarn’s performance at last week’s Forbes Global CEO Conference in Bangkok. Critics said she failed to inspire confidence in Thailand among the international audience.

Surapong’s “air war” communication team has reportedly been working closely with Paetongtarn since her political debut. The team includes media professionals from Voice TV, some of whom are experienced hosts and presenters, adding depth to the PM’s media strategy.

Despite this, it has faced challenges in addressing social media criticism. Instead of direct responses, the team has relied on prominent Pheu Thai figures to counter criticism. Meanwhile, the government’s team of official spokespersons has chosen to remain silent on these matters.

Interestingly, the Pheu Thai’s evolving communication strategy seems to draw on a pool of seasoned government performers. The current spokesperson, Jirayu, is joined by three former spokespersons: Jakrapob, who served under the first Thaksin Shinawatra administration; Surapong, who held the role during Thaksin’s second term; and Nattawut, who briefly served under the Somchai Wongsawat administration.

Thaksin: master communicator

Another critical figure in this communication ecosystem is Thaksin Shinawatra himself. Acting as an informal spokesperson for his daughter, Thaksin has communicated government policies, political messages, and personal defences of PM Paetongtarn through local campaigns and both domestic and international media. This reflects his ongoing effort to bolster her political stature.

