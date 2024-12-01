Majority of voters disagree with party dissolution penalty: NIDA Poll

Most voters want the Constitutional Court to punish political parties guilty of violating the charter with penalties other than party dissolution, an opinion survey found.

The survey was carried out among 1,310 respondents, at least 18 years old nationwide, on November 25 and 26 by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll).

The survey was carried out while the ruling Pheu Thai Party and its six coalition partners were facing an investigation by the Office of the Election Commission for alleged breach of the charter for actions deemed detrimental to the Constitutional Monarchy system of government. The petitioners wanted the Constitutional Court to dissolve the parties if found guilty.