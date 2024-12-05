PM leads ceremony to mark beloved late king’s birthday

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led representatives of the public and private sector in a merit-making ceremony to mark His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s birthday, National Day and Father’s Day in Bangkok on Thursday.
The Buddhist chanting and alms offering ceremony at Sanam Luang was attended by representatives of the Supreme Court, Senate, Privy Council, Cabinet, independent and constitutional organisations, Royal Thai Armed Forces, Royal Thai Police, foundations and private agencies.
The premier and her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, then presided over a ceremony to lay floral wreaths at the statue of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great at King Rama IX Memorial Park.
Paetongtarn and her spouse are scheduled to attend the royal merit-making ceremony, presided over by Their Majesties the King and Queen, at Amarindra Winitchai Throne Hall in the Grand Palace this evening.