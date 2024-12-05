PM leads ceremony to mark beloved late king’s birthday

The premier and her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, then presided over a ceremony to lay floral wreaths at the statue of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great at King Rama IX Memorial Park.

Paetongtarn and her spouse are scheduled to attend the royal merit-making ceremony, presided over by Their Majesties the King and Queen, at Amarindra Winitchai Throne Hall in the Grand Palace this evening.