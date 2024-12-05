NACC prodded over delay in high-profile Saraburi land-grab case

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) insists it will not shy away from investigating a case of alleged encroachment in Saraburi, despite reports suggesting the suspect is a high-flying Army lieutenant-colonel with a TV career and romantic links to a former deputy prime minister.
Witthaya Arkompithai, acting NACC chairman, denied media reports that his agency had received the report on alleged encroachment by a resort developer on the Phu Nub Dao plantation in Saraburi.
Previous reports said the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) had submitted its investigation report on alleged encroachment on the plot under the Sor Por Kor agricultural land reform programme to the NACC on August 15.
“I have not received any report on the case, but it may be under a preliminary review by a working committee of the NACC Office,” Witthaya said.
He added that the NACC would have full authority to investigate if the alleged wrongdoer was a government official.
Witthaya was responding to reporters asking whether the NACC would accept the case if the suspect was a “sweetheart” of a former deputy prime minister.
Unconfirmed reports say an Army colonel who hosts a Channel 5 morning news programme is behind the alleged encroachment.
On Tuesday, Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, indicated the case stemmed from a deal between corrupt officials at the Agricultural Land Reform Office and a businessperson.
He said the case was investigated by officials from the Agriculture Ministry, the PACC, and the Anti-Money Laundering Office.
He alleged that corrupt officials had used names of prisoners as proxy recipients of land reform plots in Saraburi. When the prisoners were freed, they were issued with Sor Por Kor land documents, which they then returned to the Sor Por Kor office so the corrupt officials could rent the land cheaply to the suspect, he said
On Wednesday, Phu Nub Dao Café and Farm issued a statement denying reports it was owned by a tycoon. It stated the facility was owned by a group of farmers who joined together to set up an agricultural learning centre and café, with no resort facilities, as alleged.
Also on Wednesday, former deputy prime minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan denied any links with the person mentioned in connection with the case or the Phu Nub Dao plantation.