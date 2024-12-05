NACC prodded over delay in high-profile Saraburi land-grab case

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) insists it will not shy away from investigating a case of alleged encroachment in Saraburi, despite reports suggesting the suspect is a high-flying Army lieutenant-colonel with a TV career and romantic links to a former deputy prime minister.

Witthaya Arkompithai, acting NACC chairman, denied media reports that his agency had received the report on alleged encroachment by a resort developer on the Phu Nub Dao plantation in Saraburi.

Previous reports said the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) had submitted its investigation report on alleged encroachment on the plot under the Sor Por Kor agricultural land reform programme to the NACC on August 15.

“I have not received any report on the case, but it may be under a preliminary review by a working committee of the NACC Office,” Witthaya said.