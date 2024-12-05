NACC mulls taking up case querying Thaksin’s preferential treatment

The acting chief of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) said on Thursday that the commission may soon look into the alleged preferential treatment given to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Witthaya Arkompithai, acting NACC chairman, said the commission cannot take up the case for consideration next week, because one of its commissioners will be away overseas.

He was referring to a complaint filed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) accusing the authorities of giving Thaksin preferential treatment, so he did not have to spend a single night behind bars.