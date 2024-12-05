Paetongtarn celebrates Father’s Day with dad Thaksin and family

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 05, 2024

PM posts pictures with her father and other family members

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted a set of images taken with her father – former PM Thaksin Shinawatra – her brother, sister and family members to mark Father’s Day on Thursday.

Paetongtarn celebrates Father’s Day with dad Thaksin and family

Her Instagram post centred around Thaksin, who is sitting on a chair, gathering his three children – Panthongtae, Paetongtarn and Pinthongtha – seated on the floor near him.

Panthongtae and Pinthongtha are elder to the premier.

Paetongtarn celebrates Father’s Day with dad Thaksin and family

Paetongtarn’s post also came with a message: “Happy Father’s Day @home. Wishing my father good health. I love you the most in the world.”

Paetongtarn celebrates Father’s Day with dad Thaksin and family

Other images showed the premier’s husband, Pitaka Suksawat, and her children bringing garlands to pay their respects to Thaksin.

Paetongtarn celebrates Father’s Day with dad Thaksin and family

 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy