Paetongtarn celebrates Father’s Day with dad Thaksin and family

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted a set of images taken with her father – former PM Thaksin Shinawatra – her brother, sister and family members to mark Father’s Day on Thursday.
Her Instagram post centred around Thaksin, who is sitting on a chair, gathering his three children – Panthongtae, Paetongtarn and Pinthongtha – seated on the floor near him.
Panthongtae and Pinthongtha are elder to the premier.
Paetongtarn’s post also came with a message: “Happy Father’s Day @home. Wishing my father good health. I love you the most in the world.”
Other images showed the premier’s husband, Pitaka Suksawat, and her children bringing garlands to pay their respects to Thaksin.