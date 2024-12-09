Court delays Khao Kradong hearing pending amendments to complaint

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on Monday postponed a review on whether to accept cases against nine senior Interior Ministry officials related to the Khao Kradong land case.
The cases relate to allegations of misconduct in their official duties, specifically neglecting their duties by not revoking land title deeds for plots in Khao Kradong, which are believed to belong to the State Railway of Thailand.
Nathaporn Toprayoon, a former adviser to the Ombudsman, had filed charges against Interior Ministry permanent secretary Unsit Sampuntharat, Department of Lands Pornpoj Penpas and seven other officials who were part of two committees established to look into the title deeds.
He revealed that in its ruling, the court issued two directives.
The first directive is that he must amend the complaint to specify when the alleged wrongdoing occurred and the second is to clarify his status as a plaintiff – whether he is filing as an individual victim or in another capacity.
Nathaporn said he is a victim in his capacity as a member of the National Legislative Assembly’s subcommittee directly handling the matter and will submit he relevant orders to court to establish his status as a victim.
Apart from these two issues, the court did not highlight any other additional ones, as it found the original complaint to be comprehensive. The court said it will review the amended complaint on January 28, and reckons the case will proceed swiftly due to significant public interest.
The Khao Kradong land case in Buri Ram province caught public interest when it came to light that the Department of Lands had unlawfully issued title deeds allowing individuals to occupy land belonging to the State Railway of Thailand.
The court ordered the department to revoke these title deeds, but the committee appointed by the Department of Lands to handle the matter resolved not to carry out the revocation.