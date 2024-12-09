Court delays Khao Kradong hearing pending amendments to complaint

Nathaporn Toprayoon, a former adviser to the Ombudsman, had filed charges against Interior Ministry permanent secretary Unsit Sampuntharat, Department of Lands Pornpoj Penpas and seven other officials who were part of two committees established to look into the title deeds.

He revealed that in its ruling, the court issued two directives.

The first directive is that he must amend the complaint to specify when the alleged wrongdoing occurred and the second is to clarify his status as a plaintiff – whether he is filing as an individual victim or in another capacity.

Nathaporn said he is a victim in his capacity as a member of the National Legislative Assembly’s subcommittee directly handling the matter and will submit he relevant orders to court to establish his status as a victim.