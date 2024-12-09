New prison rules alleged to pave way for Yingluck’s freedom

The Ministry of Justice is working on imposing a rule allowing prisoners to be released on parole and detained in their homes, claiming that doing so could mitigate prison overcrowding.

According to Justice Minister Tawee Sondong, the regulation is now under the drafting process. But it is likely those with a jail term lower than four years will be deemed eligible under a committee especially set up to make such decisions.

Doubts have shifted to Yingluck, who has lived in exile since her government’s rice-pledging scheme allegedly led to losses of 500 billion baht, with some suggesting that the rule might be created in her favour, even though she still faces a five-year prison sentence.

The speculation was stressed after ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra earlier told Japanese media that he hoped Yingluck could return around April next year.

Pundits have compared the latest development to the so-called “Thaksin model”, describing detention rules allegedly implemented to favour Thaksin. All of them were spearheaded by then-justice minister Somsak Thepsutin, who moved from the junta’s Palang Pracharath Party to the Pheu Thai Party during the 2023 election campaign.

The proposed rules would allow prisoners with “serious” health issues to be kept out of prison and permit a convicted prisoner who has been sentenced to imprisonment for no less than six months or one-third of the sentence to receive a reduction in the jail term.