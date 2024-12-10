Long road ahead for Thailand’s new ‘democratic’ Constitution

However, progress has been slow, and it remains uncertain whether the new Constitution will be completed within this parliamentary term.

Referendum Preparations

In October last year, the Pheu Thai-led government established a committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, to study the structure and requirements of a referendum for drafting a new Constitution.

After four months of deliberation, the committee presented its findings to the government.

Progress inched forward in August this year when the House of Representatives passed a Referendum Bill.

Among the various proposals included in the first reading, the government's version sought to establish a “simple majority” rule, where any majority vote would be considered valid.

Senate Opposition

The Senate, however, objected to this approach, advocating instead stricter conditions.

The Upper House proposed that a referendum result should only be binding if more than 50% of eligible voters participated and the majority of those voting approved the measure – a process called “double majority”.

According to law, with both Houses standing firm, the amendment bill was referred to a joint committee composed of 28 members – 14 from each chamber – to negotiate a compromise.