People’s Party comfortable working with PPRP, says Natthapong

“I am not at all uncomfortable,” Natthapong said in response to a reporter’s question about whether he has any issues working with PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwan.

Prawit did not attend the dinner but sent four PPRP lawmakers in his stead.

PPRP was ousted from the Pheu Thai-led government coalition in September due to internal rifts, and later saw roughly half of its MPs exiting the party.

Natthapong said that the dinner was held solely to discuss time management during the debate since each party is allowed to decide on the topics to include on its own.

“It won’t be disappointing. I am sure the topics [included in the debate] are intense,” he said.

The leader of the opposition Thai Sang Thai Party, Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, also expressed no concern at Prawit being in the coalition.

“Today’s politics is no longer about dictatorship and democracy,” she said, adding: “This is the era of the battle between morality and immorality.”

When asked if MPs in her party are still with the opposition, she refused to answer and asked people to wait and see.

All six Thai Sang Thai MPs voted for Paetongtarn Shinawatra to be PM in August.