Thaksin breakfasts with Thamanat in South amid rumours of Anwar talks

Thamanat recently brought his faction of 20 rebel MPS from the opposition Palang Pracharath Party into the government coalition led by Pheu Thai, whose patriarch is Thaksin.

On Thursday, Thaksin and Thamanat received a warm welcome from Koh Lipe Entrepreneurs Association president Mukta Booeat, Koh Sarai subdistrict chief Nitit Sittarunno and Lipe Police Station chief Pol Maj Sujit Piriya.