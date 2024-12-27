Thaksin breakfasts with Thamanat in South amid rumours of Anwar talks

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and ex-Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow were spotted breakfasting together on Koh Lipe on Thursday after leading a fleet of six yachts to the Satun province island. The pair landed unannounced to enjoy breakfast at Bulow Casa Grand View Resort from 9am to 11am.
Thamanat recently brought his faction of 20 rebel MPS from the opposition Palang Pracharath Party into the government coalition led by Pheu Thai, whose patriarch is Thaksin.
On Thursday, Thaksin and Thamanat received a warm welcome from Koh Lipe Entrepreneurs Association president Mukta Booeat, Koh Sarai subdistrict chief Nitit Sittarunno and Lipe Police Station chief Pol Maj Sujit Piriya.
Their visit to the southern province comes after Thaksin revealed he had made a provisional appointment with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for talks on Thursday at an undisclosed location in Thailand. The talks were expected to focus on the negotiations between the Thai government and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), leader of the armed insurgency in the far South.