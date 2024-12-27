Be ready to adapt to the future, PM’s message to children

Paetongtarn announced “Every opportunity is a learning experience – be ready to adapt to the future you choose”, as the motto for next year’s Children’s Day.

“Sometimes we may feel too small to accomplish big things, but the government recognises the value in every single child,” she said.

“While many factors may be out of our control, one thing we can always control is ourselves. The future holds countless opportunities and I believe all of you aspire to a bright and happy future”.