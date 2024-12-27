Be ready to adapt to the future, PM’s message to children

Paetongtarn announced “Every opportunity is a learning experience – be ready to adapt to the future you choose”, as the motto for next year’s Children’s Day.
“Sometimes we may feel too small to accomplish big things, but the government recognises the value in every single child,” she said.
“While many factors may be out of our control, one thing we can always control is ourselves. The future holds countless opportunities and I believe all of you aspire to a bright and happy future”.
In Thailand, Children’s Day is observed on the second Saturday of January, which falls on January 11 next year.
It aims to give children the opportunity to have fun and to create awareness about their significant role in the development of the country.
The first Children’s Day motto was given in 1956 by then prime minister Field Marshal Plaek Pibulsongkram, who urged children to “strive to help others and society”.
Since then, it has become a tradition for the prime minister to announce the Children’s Day motto some days ahead of the celebrations.