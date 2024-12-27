Thailand gears up for full membership of BRICS

Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said Thailand had received an invitation from Russia, this year’s BRICS chairman, on October 31 to become a BRICS partner country.
The ministry responded to the invitation by submitting a letter to its Russian counterpart on Tuesday (December 24), following the Cabinet’s acknowledgement of the issue.
Nikorndej stressed that the partnership marked an important milestone for Thailand to become a BRICS member, saying that Thailand has committed to enhance collaboration with BRICS to boost economic opportunities.
“BRICS comprises countries with high-economic potential on trade, investment and tourism,” he said, adding that BRICS also plays an important role in promoting collaboration among developing countries for maximum economic benefits.
The Foreign Ministry plans to discuss with other agencies in Thailand to be ready for the partnership with BRICS, he said.
Brazil will take over as the next BRICS chair from January 1 onwards, and will promote cooperation in the global South for more inclusive and sustainable governance, he added.
Earlier on Tuesday, government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub said after the Cabinet meeting that the partnership with BRICS would benefit Thailand in trade, investment, finance, food and energy security.
Also, the partnership will boost Thailand’s role in promoting and strengthening international collaboration, he said.
He noted that relevant agencies in Thailand should be ready for participation with BRICS, such as sending ministerial representatives to attend ministerial meetings each year, and consider the budget for attending related meetings.
Thailand may consider providing support for the outcome of BRICS leaders and Foreign Ministers’ meetings, he added.
BRICS is an international bloc established in 2006 as a coalition of large emerging markets, comprising 10 countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Thailand was among 13 nations named as new partner countries by BRICS on October 24, along with Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.
Thailand, Algeria and Bolivia have been proposed for BRICS membership.