Thailand gears up for full membership of BRICS

Nikorndej stressed that the partnership marked an important milestone for Thailand to become a BRICS member, saying that Thailand has committed to enhance collaboration with BRICS to boost economic opportunities.

“BRICS comprises countries with high-economic potential on trade, investment and tourism,” he said, adding that BRICS also plays an important role in promoting collaboration among developing countries for maximum economic benefits.

The Foreign Ministry plans to discuss with other agencies in Thailand to be ready for the partnership with BRICS, he said.

Brazil will take over as the next BRICS chair from January 1 onwards, and will promote cooperation in the global South for more inclusive and sustainable governance, he added.