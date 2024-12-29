PP leader thanks voters for rising popularity

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut said his party would not lower its guard and would continue to work hard to try to win more support from Thai voters.

On Sunday, the National Institute of Development Administration’s Nida Poll announced results of its popularity-rating survey for the fourth quarter.

The survey found that Natthaphong edged out Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the favourite choice for prime minister with 29.85% of support against 28.80%. His popularity rose from 22.90% in the third-quarter survey while Paetongtarn dropped from 31.35%.

The PP’s popular rating also rose from 34.25% to 37.30% while Pheu Thai went from 27.15% to 27.70%.