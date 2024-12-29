PP leader thanks voters for rising popularity

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut said his party would not lower its guard and would continue to work hard to try to win more support from Thai voters.
On Sunday, the National Institute of Development Administration’s Nida Poll announced results of its popularity-rating survey for the fourth quarter.
The survey found that Natthaphong edged out Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the favourite choice for prime minister with 29.85% of support against 28.80%. His popularity rose from 22.90% in the third-quarter survey while Paetongtarn dropped from 31.35%.
The PP’s popular rating also rose from 34.25% to 37.30% while Pheu Thai went from 27.15% to 27.70%.
Natthaphoing said the survey results showed that popularity ratings could fluctuate, so the party would always have to work hard to try to tackle national issues.
The opposition leader said he believed the party’s efforts to delay the Energy Ministry’s purchase of reserve electricity to prevent rising power fees led to the increasing popularity of the party.
He said the PP has set nine New Year resolutions to help the people in 2025. He did not elaborate.
The PP leader was found by the survey to be the most popular politician even though Parliament reporters voted to nickname him the “adrift” opposition leader on the grounds that he had a low profile and lacked outstanding performance as the opposition leader.