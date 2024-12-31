Opposition leader calls on Paetongtarn to prove she is ‘real PM’

Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to prove that she is the real PM by not evading questions from the opposition and reporters.

In a year-end interview, Natthaphong said he hoped to see Paetongtarn act and behave as the real prime minister instead of having her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, steal the show by making public comments on national affairs.

Natthaphong said Paetongtarn’s behaviour during the past year showed that she was not the real prime minister.

For example, he said, Paetongtarn avoided answering the opposition’s questions in Parliament and refrained from chairing the meetings of the Energy Policy and Planning board and sidestepped reporters’ questions.