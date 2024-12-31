How Thaksin orchestrated Prawit’s defeat and political dominance

In 2024, Thailand’s political scene was dominated by Thaksin Shinawatra, the former prime minister whose every move captured public attention.

After 17 years in self-exile overseas, Thaksin made a highly publicised return to Thailand in August 2023. Though sentenced to eight years in prison, he never set foot in a jail cell, instead spending his detention in a VIP room in the Police General Hospital, citing deteriorating health.

Thaksin remained in hospital “detention” long enough to qualify for a sentence reduction to one year, and was eventually granted a royal pardon on July 28. The clemency was granted as part of celebrations marking His Majesty’s 6th cycle birthday (72 years).

A pivotal moment came when Srettha Thavisin, known for his tireless work ethic, was removed as prime minister by the Constitutional Court on August 14. The court ruled that Srettha had violated the Constitution and breached ethical standards by nominating former controversial lawyer Pichit Chuenban as a minister without portfolio.