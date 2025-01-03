NACC discloses PM Paetongtarn’s 14-billion-baht fortune

The NACC confirmed that Paetongtarn had submitted her statement of assets upon assuming the role of prime minister on September 6, 2024. According to the commission, her total assets amount to 13.84 billion baht, while her liabilities stand at 4.4 billion baht. The breakdown includes:
Meanwhile, Paetongtarn told the press that she had just learned about the NACC releasing her asset details, adding that she had never previously declared her assets. When asked if she was the richest Thai prime minister in history, she just smiled and returned to her office in Government House.
Her comments followed a visit with her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, to Wat Ratchabophit, where they made merit and received blessings from the Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatayana.
She said the supreme patriarch blessed her with good health and asked her to ensure there was peace in the country.