NACC discloses PM Paetongtarn’s 14-billion-baht fortune

FRIDAY, JANUARY 03, 2025

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has assets worth nearly 14 billion baht, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) disclosed on Friday.

The NACC confirmed that Paetongtarn had submitted her statement of assets upon assuming the role of prime minister on September 6, 2024. According to the commission, her total assets amount to 13.84 billion baht, while her liabilities stand at 4.4 billion baht. The breakdown includes: 

  • Cash: 7.27 million baht
  • Deposits: 1.08 billion baht
  • Investment funds: 11 billion baht
  • Land: 724.92 million baht
  • Residences and buildings: 168.61 million baht
  • Vehicles: 66.77 million baht
  • Rights and concessions: 358.78 million baht
  • Other assets (like apparel, accessories and collectibles): 415.63 million baht

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Meanwhile, Paetongtarn told the press that she had just learned about the NACC releasing her asset details, adding that she had never previously declared her assets. When asked if she was the richest Thai prime minister in history, she just smiled and returned to her office in Government House.

NACC discloses PM Paetongtarn’s 14-billion-baht fortune

Her comments followed a visit with her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, to Wat Ratchabophit, where they made merit and received blessings from the Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatayana.

NACC discloses PM Paetongtarn’s 14-billion-baht fortune

She said the supreme patriarch blessed her with good health and asked her to ensure there was peace in the country. 

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy