Half of Thais confident Paetongtarn will remain the PM in 2025

SUNDAY, JANUARY 05, 2025

More than 50 per cent of Thai people believe that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will remain in her position throughout this year despite the political turmoil and economic downturn, according to a survey published on Sunday.

The poll on “Politics, economy and quality of life in 2025” by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) was conducted nationwide from December 16-18 among 1,310 people aged above 18 years. Here are the survey results.

● Regarding Thai political turmoil in 2025 compared to 2024:

50.61%: Situation will remain the same

39.92%: Will be more intense

7.33%: Will be less intense

2.14%: Political turmoil will vanish

Predictions about the government led by Paetongtarn in 2025 (multiple choice):

51.22%: Paetongtarn will remain in her position throughout this year 

21.60%: A Cabinet reshuffle will happen 

15.34%: Parliament will be dissolved 

15.04%: Conflict will happen among government coalition parties 

5.88%: Paetongtarn will resign 

5.73%: Paetongtarn will be ousted from her position due to anti-government protests

3.05%: Government will face a military coup 

2.82%: Paetongtarn will be ousted due to a political lawsuit

1.76%: Paetongtarn will allow Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to become PM 

● On the Thai economy in 2025 compared to 2024:

34.35%: Economic downturn will be the same

32.82%: Economy will worsen

21.99%: It will improve

10.84%: Economy will be good

● Quality of life of Thais in 2025 compared to 2024:

34.43%: As bad as in 2024

33.20%: It will worsen

20.46%: Quality of life will improve

11.91%: It will be good

 

