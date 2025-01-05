Half of Thais confident Paetongtarn will remain the PM in 2025

● Regarding Thai political turmoil in 2025 compared to 2024:

50.61%: Situation will remain the same

39.92%: Will be more intense

7.33%: Will be less intense

2.14%: Political turmoil will vanish

● Predictions about the government led by Paetongtarn in 2025 (multiple choice):

51.22%: Paetongtarn will remain in her position throughout this year

21.60%: A Cabinet reshuffle will happen

15.34%: Parliament will be dissolved

15.04%: Conflict will happen among government coalition parties

5.88%: Paetongtarn will resign

5.73%: Paetongtarn will be ousted from her position due to anti-government protests

3.05%: Government will face a military coup

2.82%: Paetongtarn will be ousted due to a political lawsuit

1.76%: Paetongtarn will allow Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to become PM