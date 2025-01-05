Half of Thais confident Paetongtarn will remain the PM in 2025

The poll on “Politics, economy and quality of life in 2025” by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) was conducted nationwide from December 16-18 among 1,310 people aged above 18 years. Here are the survey results.
● Regarding Thai political turmoil in 2025 compared to 2024:
50.61%: Situation will remain the same
39.92%: Will be more intense
7.33%: Will be less intense
2.14%: Political turmoil will vanish
● Predictions about the government led by Paetongtarn in 2025 (multiple choice):
51.22%: Paetongtarn will remain in her position throughout this year
21.60%: A Cabinet reshuffle will happen
15.34%: Parliament will be dissolved
15.04%: Conflict will happen among government coalition parties
5.88%: Paetongtarn will resign
5.73%: Paetongtarn will be ousted from her position due to anti-government protests
3.05%: Government will face a military coup
2.82%: Paetongtarn will be ousted due to a political lawsuit
1.76%: Paetongtarn will allow Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to become PM
● On the Thai economy in 2025 compared to 2024:
34.35%: Economic downturn will be the same
32.82%: Economy will worsen
21.99%: It will improve
10.84%: Economy will be good
● Quality of life of Thais in 2025 compared to 2024:
34.43%: As bad as in 2024
33.20%: It will worsen
20.46%: Quality of life will improve
11.91%: It will be good