Thailand needs clear policies to tackle economic challenges: Parnpree

In the interview, he also questioned the impact of the 10,000-baht cash handout policy, asking whether it had truly improved incomes, reduced debt or even satisfied the public.

Parnpree noted that policies under the previous Srettha Thavisin-led government and the incumbent administration are largely similar, with very minor adjustments. He also acknowledged former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s influence, which continues to inspire confidence in the government.

Commenting on Thailand’s global standing, Parnpree gave the country “6 out of 10”, noting that while Thailand was once a regional leader, its prominence has declined due to economic stagnation. Parnpree also held the foreign minister’s portfolio under Srettha’s government.

However, he said, Thailand still remains on the global radar and could soon reclaim its position with appropriate adjustments.

As for Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim inviting Thaksin to serve as an advisor to the ASEAN chair, Parnpree said that the former PM’s expertise would be beneficial as the ASEAN chairmanship shifts from Thailand to Malaysia.

