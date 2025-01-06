Thailand needs clear policies to tackle economic challenges: Parnpree

Former deputy PM Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara said he believes that Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government faces several economic challenges, adding that robust policies are required to deal with limited revenue and implement stimulus programs.
“The economy should grow by about 3% this year, which still lags behind neighbouring countries, despite strong fundamentals. Clear policies are necessary to ensure continued economic growth,” he told the Nation’s sister newspaper Krungthep Turakij recently.
In the interview, he also questioned the impact of the 10,000-baht cash handout policy, asking whether it had truly improved incomes, reduced debt or even satisfied the public.
Parnpree noted that policies under the previous Srettha Thavisin-led government and the incumbent administration are largely similar, with very minor adjustments. He also acknowledged former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s influence, which continues to inspire confidence in the government.
Commenting on Thailand’s global standing, Parnpree gave the country “6 out of 10”, noting that while Thailand was once a regional leader, its prominence has declined due to economic stagnation. Parnpree also held the foreign minister’s portfolio under Srettha’s government.
However, he said, Thailand still remains on the global radar and could soon reclaim its position with appropriate adjustments.
As for Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim inviting Thaksin to serve as an advisor to the ASEAN chair, Parnpree said that the former PM’s expertise would be beneficial as the ASEAN chairmanship shifts from Thailand to Malaysia.
On Thailand’s foreign policy and leadership in ASEAN, he said the government’s direction remains unclear. He contrasted the current situation with Thaksin’s administration, which pursued dual economic policies.
Concerning the overlapping maritime claims between Thailand and Cambodia, Parnpree urged clarity and transparency in resolving the issue. He advocated for forming a committee to decide whether to proceed under the existing memorandum of understanding, dubbed MOU44, or establish a new negotiation framework.
“The key is to communicate decisions clearly to the public to avoid confusion,” he said, adding that any resolution must balance national interests with diplomatic sensitivity.
Parnpree underscored the importance of negotiating shared benefits with Cambodia while safeguarding Thailand’s territorial integrity. “What concerns the public most is whether the issue will be managed properly to prevent losing any land,” he concluded.