Paetongtarn defends her dad, Thaksin, against racism allegations

"Teenage girls here are prettier. They need no cosmetic surgery on their noses or chins. From now on, we will select our women – Thai, hilltribe or Karen – who are naturally beautiful and don’t need plastic surgery to become global fashion icons.”

In defence of her father, Paetongtarn said critics should listen to his entire comment carefully and they will realise that he was not being racist.

“I’m 100% confident that he had no intention of making a racist comment. Dad has always said that Thai women don’t need plastic surgery, as we have our own unique style of beauty,” she said.

She further explained that Thaksin intended to suggest that Thai women need not waste money on cosmetic surgery to be eligible for beauty contests.

“This was his intention. You must listen to the entire original clip. I’m confident that Dad has never looked down on [African women]. He does not normally look down on other people,” she said.