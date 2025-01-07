Paetongtarn defends her dad, Thaksin, against racism allegations

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra clarified on Tuesday that her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, had made no comments insulting African women as alleged by a senator.
Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn said that her father did not intentionally make any racist remarks about African women and she did not feel the need to warn him as suggested by Senator Angkhana Neelaphaijit.
Paetongtarn said she had already explained the intention behind Thaksin’s comments to Angkhana.
On Monday, the senator demanded that Thaksin apologise for allegedly making racist remarks about African women at a Pheu Thai Party rally in Chiang Rai.
While campaigning for the ruling party’s candidate in Chiang Rai’s provincial administrative organisation election, Thaksin reportedly claimed that Pheu Thai could promote Thai women as global fashion models, asserting that they were far more attractive than African women.
“African people are black and their noses are short and low … yet they are hired as fashion models. They earn millions of baht for a fashion show,” he allegedly said on the rally stage.
"Teenage girls here are prettier. They need no cosmetic surgery on their noses or chins. From now on, we will select our women – Thai, hilltribe or Karen – who are naturally beautiful and don’t need plastic surgery to become global fashion icons.”
In defence of her father, Paetongtarn said critics should listen to his entire comment carefully and they will realise that he was not being racist.
“I’m 100% confident that he had no intention of making a racist comment. Dad has always said that Thai women don’t need plastic surgery, as we have our own unique style of beauty,” she said.
She further explained that Thaksin intended to suggest that Thai women need not waste money on cosmetic surgery to be eligible for beauty contests.
“This was his intention. You must listen to the entire original clip. I’m confident that Dad has never looked down on [African women]. He does not normally look down on other people,” she said.