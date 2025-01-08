EC hopes its Moo Deng mascot will inspire voter turnout for PAO polls

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 08, 2025

The Election Commission has introduced the beloved pygmy hippo calf as its mascot in a bid to encourage voting and boost awareness

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday introduced Moo Deng, the famous pygmy hippo calf, as the mascot for the upcoming elections of provincial administrative organisation (PAO) presidents nationwide. 

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong proudly unveiled the mascot during a ceremony at the EC head office in the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road. The event also launched awareness campaigns for the PAO presidential elections, scheduled for February 1. Polling stations will be open from 8am to 5pm. 

Ittiporn expressed hope that Moo Deng would inspire voters to turn out in large numbers for the PAO elections and future local polls. 

He also announced updates to the EC’s Smart Vote app, enabling voters to access information about candidates more easily. 
 

