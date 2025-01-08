EC hopes its Moo Deng mascot will inspire voter turnout for PAO polls

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday introduced Moo Deng, the famous pygmy hippo calf, as the mascot for the upcoming elections of provincial administrative organisation (PAO) presidents nationwide.

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong proudly unveiled the mascot during a ceremony at the EC head office in the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road. The event also launched awareness campaigns for the PAO presidential elections, scheduled for February 1. Polling stations will be open from 8am to 5pm.