EC targets 65% voter turnout at Feb 1 PAO polls

Election Commission chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong said on Wednesday that the EC hopes for a voter turnout of at least 65% in the upcoming provincial administrative organisations (PAO) elections on February 1.

He noted that though the election falls on a Saturday instead of the usual Sunday, the EC still expects at least 65% of voters to cast their ballot.

He explained that the EC has launched awareness campaigns encouraging employers to give their employees time off to vote. Additionally, public relations efforts have informed voters of their right to request permission to leave work to vote.