Thaksin’s campaign strategy: A legal tightrope?

As 2025 begins, Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister and father of incumbent PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has taken on a prominent role in rallying support for Pheu Thai candidates at Provincial Administrative Organisation elections nationwide.

While Thaksin’s rallying style, developed since the Thai Rak Thai Party era in the late 1990s, resonates strongly with supporters, it raises legal concerns in the current political landscape. Thaksin, who was recently granted parole, is not a member of the ruling party, but serves merely as a “campaign assistant”.

The Election Commission (EC), however, is closely monitoring his activities, with chairman Itthiporn Boonpracong reminding all involved to comply with laws, prohibiting defamatory or deceptive speech.

Thaksin’s references to government policies during his speeches have drawn particular scrutiny. For example, during a rally in Chiang Rai on January 5, Thaksin advocated lowering electricity rates.

“This year, electricity rates must drop to the 3-baht range, ideally 3.50 baht, though 3.70 baht may be more realistic,” he said.

Two days later, at the year’s first Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn announced plans to reduce electricity rates to that exact rate – 3.70 baht per unit.