PM flayed for failing to address controversial police course for Chinese

People’s Party MP Sasinan Thamnithinan slammed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra after she did not show up in Parliament to address questions from the opposition bench regarding a controversial police volunteer course for people from China.

Sasinan told reporters on Thursday that despite the police volunteer course gaining public attention, Paetongtarn did not attend Thursday’s House meeting to answer questions about the case.

Sasinan, a former human rights lawyer, said she was told the PM would send Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to respond to her interpellations, but no one was present.

Paetongtarn was in Phuket, while Phumtham was still in Bangkok on Thursday.

“I would like to call for urgent action [over this police volunteer course] before the situation gets worse. I want the government to give importance to this.

“I want the PM to be more determined and serious in taking action on this matter,” she said.