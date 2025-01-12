PM leads campaign for Pheu Thai candidate in Nakhon Phanom PAO election

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday led a team of senior Pheu Thai Party members to help campaign for the Pheu Thai candidate in Nakhon Phanom’s election for president of the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO).

Paetongtarn, who is Pheu Thai leader, travelled by plane on Sunday morning with several key Pheu Thai members, including Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and Nattawut Saikua, a prime minister’s adviser.

They came to hold an election campaign for Anuchit Hongsadee, the Pheu Thai candidate for Nakhon Phanom’s PAO president.