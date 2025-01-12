PM leads campaign for Pheu Thai candidate in Nakhon Phanom PAO election

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday led a team of senior Pheu Thai Party members to help campaign for the Pheu Thai candidate in Nakhon Phanom’s election for president of the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO).
Paetongtarn, who is Pheu Thai leader, travelled by plane on Sunday morning with several key Pheu Thai members, including Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and Nattawut Saikua, a prime minister’s adviser.
They came to hold an election campaign for Anuchit Hongsadee, the Pheu Thai candidate for Nakhon Phanom’s PAO president.
Paetongtarn’s delegation was received by a huge crowd led by Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri.
Paetongtarn campaigned at three sites throughout the day. She made a speech at a sports field of Tambon Na Kae in Na Kae district in the morning before making speeches at Nakhon Phanom University and a park in Muang district in the afternoon.
At 10am, she went on a rally stage at a Tambon Na Kae sports field to seek support for Anuchit.
She said Anuchit held “Pheu Thai DNA” and would do his best to help Nakhon Phanom people. She said Anuchit would help suppress drug-trafficking and improve the well-being of local people.
Paetongtarn said Anuchit would ensure that drug addicts in the province receive rehabilitation and return to society.
Manaporn also told Nakhon Phanom voters to vote for Anuchit to ensure smooth cooperation with the central government led by the Pheu Thai Party.