MP files complaint with police after death threat in Chanthaburi

People’s Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn on Saturday filed a complaint with Chanthaburi police claiming he had received a death threat in the province for campaigning for the party’s candidate in the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) election.
Wiroj posted on his Facebook page on Sunday that he had filed a complaint with Chanthaburi police chief Pol Maj Gen Phadungsak Raksasuk on Saturday that he had received a death threat.
But Wiroj said he did not want to pursue legal action against the person who made the threat. He simply wanted police to provide him protection while he was in the province to campaign for his party’s candidate for the PAO presidential election.
Wiroj told police that the death threat against him was conveyed to Jirawat Inthong, a PP candidate contesting for a post of PAO member representing Ma Kham district in the Chanthaburi PAO election. A PAO election is held for both the president and PAO members in each province.
Wiroj said that while Jirawat was attending a religious rite at Wat Sem on Thursday, a staffer of a rival team contesting for the Chanthaburi PAO presidential post walked up to Jirawat and said, “Wiroj will be shot.” The staffer was identified as “Mr S”.
Wiroj said Jirawat called him to convey the message, so he called the Chanthaburi police chief to consult with him and filed a complaint with him on Saturday.
Phadungsak arranged for Mr S to call Wiroj, who said Mr S admitted having made the death threat but claimed he did not really intend to shoot him.
Wiroj said that as an MP, he did not want to pursue legal action against ordinary people, and the Chanthaburi police chief promised to provide him protection.
“So I decided not to pursue legal action against Mr S but I simply wanted police to record the threat as evidence,” Wiroj said.