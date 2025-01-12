MP files complaint with police after death threat in Chanthaburi

People’s Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn on Saturday filed a complaint with Chanthaburi police claiming he had received a death threat in the province for campaigning for the party’s candidate in the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) election.

Wiroj posted on his Facebook page on Sunday that he had filed a complaint with Chanthaburi police chief Pol Maj Gen Phadungsak Raksasuk on Saturday that he had received a death threat.

But Wiroj said he did not want to pursue legal action against the person who made the threat. He simply wanted police to provide him protection while he was in the province to campaign for his party’s candidate for the PAO presidential election.