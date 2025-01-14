Legal Thai casinos risk surge in addiction, corruption, crime: Experts

Experts on Tuesday warned of the risks of legalised gambling in Thailand, a day after the Cabinet green-lighted a draft law to legalise casinos.

The Cabinet approved the draft Entertainment Complex Business Act in principle on Monday, despite public concern that it could spark a surge in gambling addictions rather than boosting tourism.

The draft law aims to legalise the kingdom’s vast underground gambling industry, allowing the establishment of entertainment complexes and casinos to generate tax revenue.